Police investigate shooting and fire at Arlington home

Arlington police are investigating a shooting and fire that left a woman and officer with minor injuries and one man dead.

Officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Connolly Terrace around 5:45 p.m. on Monday to investigate reports of shots fired.

While officers were on their way to the shooting call, police received information that a fire had started in the backyard of the property and was spreading to the house, according to investigators.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 61-year-old woman who was grazed by a bullet, according to police.

The woman told officers her husband had been dealing with health issues and had started a fire in the backyard when the fire spread to the home.

The woman called 911 from a neighbor's home and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found the woman's husband in the backyard under a pile of burning brush, according to police.

While officers pulled the 61-year-old man to safety, an officer sustained minor burns. The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was released Monday night.

The 61-year-old man suffered serious burns and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries, according to Arlington police.