Police chase started in Haltom City ends in crash in Dallas

A Haltom City police officer attempted a traffic stop for reckless driving that led to a pursuit, early Sunday morning.

The driver failed to pull over and led the police to Dallas where the vehicle crashed at the Continental Rd and southbound Stemmons Fwy exit ramp, according to Haltom City PD.

The driver and two passengers, who are all minors, were taken to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries, Haltom City PD said in a statement.

It is unclear how many passengers were in the other vehicle involved and if they were injured.