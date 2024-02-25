Haltom City

Police chase started in Haltom City ends in crash in Dallas

The suspects were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries

By NBCDFW Staff

Metro Video

A Haltom City police officer attempted a traffic stop for reckless driving that led to a pursuit, early Sunday morning.

The driver failed to pull over and led the police to Dallas where the vehicle crashed at the Continental Rd and southbound Stemmons Fwy exit ramp, according to Haltom City PD.

The driver and two passengers, who are all minors, were taken to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries, Haltom City PD said in a statement.

It is unclear how many passengers were in the other vehicle involved and if they were injured.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Haltom CityDallascrashHaltom City policepolice chase
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us