Driver in Custody After High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County

A man is in custody after leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon.

Mesquite police confirmed officers tried to pull over a silver sedan reported as stolen along westbound Interstate 30 near Interstate 635.

As of about 1:30 p.m., the chase was going through neighborhood streets in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. The driver continued along I-635 into Lake Highlands before circling back into Mesquite.

Preliminary information indicated the chase had reached speeds up to 90 to 100 mph. At several points, the car was speeding the wrong way, weaving in between oncoming traffic.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the man jumped out of the car and began running in the area of the 2600 block of Blynth Drive in Dallas and was taken into custody shortly after.

NBC 5 News

Early information was limited.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest updates.