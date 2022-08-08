police chase

Driver in Custody After High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County

Mesquite police confirmed the silver sedan was reported as stolen

By NBC DFW Staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A man is in custody after leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon.

Mesquite police confirmed officers tried to pull over a silver sedan reported as stolen along westbound Interstate 30 near Interstate 635.

As of about 1:30 p.m., the chase was going through neighborhood streets in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. The driver continued along I-635 into Lake Highlands before circling back into Mesquite.

Preliminary information indicated the chase had reached speeds up to 90 to 100 mph. At several points, the car was speeding the wrong way, weaving in between oncoming traffic.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the man jumped out of the car and began running in the area of the 2600 block of Blynth Drive in Dallas and was taken into custody shortly after.

NBC 5 News

Early information was limited.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest updates.

NORTH TEXAS POLICE CHASES

Grand Prairie Mar 4

Raw Video: Drivers on I-20 Help Police End Chase

Fort Worth Apr 18

Fort Worth Police Chase Ends Violently in North Richland Hills

police chase Jul 28

Raw Video: Police Chase in Dallas County

This article tagged under:

police chaseDallasDallas County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us