Police Chase Ends in Wrong-Way Crash in Garland: PD

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a chase ended in a wrong-way crash in Garland.

Police tell us the chase started when officers spotted a stolen vehicle just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The chase took officers through Dallas, Richardson, Plano, Garland and Rowlett.

At one point the driver was going the wrong way on the President George Bush Turnpike. The chase ended when the driver, going westbound in the eastbound lanes, crashed into a car near Firewheel Parkway in Garland.

At least three people were hurt, no word on the extent of their injuries.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.