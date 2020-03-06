Police Ask for Public’s Help in Identifying Suspects in Golden Chick Burglary

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in identifying burglary suspects seen in surveillance video at a Golden Chick restaurant.

In the video from Feb. 22 at about 2:49 a.m., police say the two suspects were seen forcing entry into a restaurant in the 1200 block of Robert B. Cullum Boulevard.

The suspects attempted to open the safe and took a computer and money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dallas Police Detective T. French at 214-671-0112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.