Dallas

Police Ask for Public’s Help in Identifying Suspects in Golden Chick Burglary

still pictures from a surveillance camera
Dallas Police Department

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in identifying burglary suspects seen in surveillance video at a Golden Chick restaurant.

In the video from Feb. 22 at about 2:49 a.m., police say the two suspects were seen forcing entry into a restaurant in the 1200 block of Robert B. Cullum Boulevard.

The suspects attempted to open the safe and took a computer and money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dallas Police Detective T. French at 214-671-0112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us