Pleasant Grove Shooting Leaves 1 Man in Critical Condition: Dallas Police

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on early Saturday morning in Pleasant Grove.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred in the 7800 block of Lake June Road at approximately 2:34 a.m.

Police said the shooting began as a physical altercation occurred between three men.

During the altercation, one of the men produced a gun and fired several rounds in the air, striking one of the other men, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody.

Police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.