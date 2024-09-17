Pleas for peace in DeSoto following social media threats

Leaders in DeSoto are pleading for peace after a string of social media threats toward schools.



The threats led parents to fear for their children’s safety last week and for the Desoto ISD to relocate two football games.



They followed the death of Kimball High School senior athlete David Washington. Washington, 17, was shot and killed at a gas station near a football game at Kincaide Stadium in Dallas earlier this month.



A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with Washington’s murder.



DeSoto ISD officials said a stream of the threats posted on social media referenced Washington’s legacy.

Monday, district leaders announced plans to reinforce safety measures at Friday night’s DeSoto High School homecoming game.

“We talk about this all the time but as a coach it hits home. I have kids and you don’t want to see another family destroyed by somebody else,” said DeSoto High School Head Football Coach Claude Mathis.

The district says students from both the home and away teams must wear school-issued identification at games. Only DeSoto ISD students will be allowed on the home side of the stadium.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Visiting students who do not attend the visiting school must have a parent or guardian with them, and K-8 students must have a parent or guardian with them to enter and must remain together.

“Parents have to do more parenting than being best friends or being buddies with their kids,” said Deadres Jones, PTSA President at McCowan Middle School.



DeSoto area leaders, including the DeSoto Pastors Coalition, are leading the public call to action for peace in the community.



The Coalition plans to push for more campus conflict management resolution, including a bill to mandate conflict resolution training.

“We want our children to learn, we want them lead, but finally, we want them to live,” said Pastor Marcus King with Disciple Central Community Church in DeSoto.