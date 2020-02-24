Flag Flies at Half-Staff to Honor Former Plano Mayor

Former Plano mayor Jonas Alton Allman has died, the City of Plano says.

Allman served as mayor of the City of Plano from 1962 to 1964.

In 2014, Allman was awarded with a key to the city at Mayor LaRosiliere's State of the City address.

City of Plano

Allman's memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m. at Freedom Church, located at 2435 East Hebron Parkway in Carrollton. Mayor Pro Tem Rick Smith will read a proclamation and present a City of Plano flag to Allman's family.

According to the City of Plano, the flag at the Plano Municipal Center will be flown at half-staff on Monday in honor of Allman.