For the first time in 30 years, crime rates in Plano have significantly decreased, police say.

The Plano Police Department's latest report shows that major crime, including homicide, aggravated assault and rape were down more than 11% in 2024.

The report also shows that overall major crime and property crime rates are at the lowest levels since 1993.

You can credit new technology and help from the public for the decrease, Plano detectives said.

"We have also been putting out a lot more cameras in the area so that anywhere that we have where we need identification of suspects inside of vehicles that's been a huge help in fighting crime," Detective Alexandra Cole said.

Plano Police said neighbors who have signed up to grant police access to their personal cameras have also helped decrease crime.