Person shot after firing on federal agents serving a warrant, DEA says

A person was shot Thursday by Dallas DEA agents who were fired upon while serving a warrant in Oak Cliff, the agency says.

The Dallas DEA confirmed two agents were serving a warrant at a home on the 2400 block of Searcy Street when a person trying to leave the residence opened fire.

The agents returned fire, the DEA said, striking the person. The injured person was provided first aid and was taken to a hospital.

No other injuries were confirmed.

It's not yet clear what the warrant being served was for or if the person who fired on the agents was the subject of the warrant.

The investigation is ongoing and officials said no other information would be released at this time.