Pedestrian killed at Dallas intersection Friday night

Dallas police say a pedestrian killed Friday night was hit twice trying to cross Buckner Boulevard.

Officers were called to the scene at the corner of North Buckner Boulevard and John West Road just before 7:30 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, a woman was walking across Buckner Boulevard in an area with no crosswalk, whenshe stepped off the curb near the divided median, she was hit by an SUV. Police say she was thrown in the air and hit again by another SUV.

Both drivers remained at the scene of the accident.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not be identified pending notification of the next of kin.