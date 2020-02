A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday while trying to cross Interstate 30 in Dallas, officials say.

The male was running across the highway at North Cockrell Hill Road when he was hit at about 10:15 p.m., according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. His identity has not been released.

The driver who hit him stopped. No charges are expected, the sheriff's department said.