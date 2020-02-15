Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Two Vehicles in Red Bird

A pedestrian was fatally struck by two vehicles while attempting to cross a road in Red Bird, police say.

The pedestrian did not yield the right of way and was hit about 8 p.m. by a Ford Expedition that was driving east on West Camp Wisdom Road at Independence Drive, police said.

The pedestrian was then hit again by a Ford Fusion, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The pedestrian's identity has not been released.

Both vehicles waited at the scene for emergency personnel to arrive, police said.

No criminal charges have been filed.