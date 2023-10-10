Parker County woman charged, accused of stabbing 2 others in fight over relationships

A woman is behind bars, accused of stabbing two other people after an argument about their relationships turned violent at a home in Parker County early Monday morning.

According to the Parker County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Patricia Anne Millis is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The stabbing happened on Oct. 9, just before 1 a.m., in the 2500 block of Zion Hill Road in Weatherford.

Parker County deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the right bicep and a 34-year-old woman suffering from multiple lacerations to the neck and spinal area.

The man was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and treated and released. Authorities said the woman was airlifted and is in critical but stable condition.

Millis was taken into custody Monday and was booked into jail. Her bond is $50,000.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the stabbing.