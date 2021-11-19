Panther Island Ice Returns for the Holidays at Coyote Drive-In

Panther Island Ice is returning this holiday season from Nov. 19 to Jan. 17 in Fort Worth.

Located at Coyote Drive-In, the outdoor rink offers public ice skating seven days a week.

You can even ice skate on holidays like Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day.

The Panther Island Ice rink is real ice located mostly under a large pavilion.

Patrons can take advantage of the free parking, along with the drive-in's other amenities like covered seating, gas heaters, restrooms, and a full menu with beer and wine options.

According to Coyote Drive-In, a movie ticket will not be required to skate.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://pantherislandice.com/tickets/.