Overturned 18-wheeler, fuel spill causes traffic delays on SH-183

Traffic is backed up in the westbound lanes of SH-183 near Dallas on Friday morning after an incident involving an 18-wheeler, officials said.

According to officials, an 18-wheeler rolled over on the TEXPress lanes of 183 on Thursday night just before the O'Connor intersection.

Officials said the driver did not have any significant injuries as a result of the crash, but a subsequent fuel spill closed down several westbound lanes on 183.

Crews worked overnight to clear the wreckage from the crash, officials said.

Officials said Friday morning that the remaining fuel and debris would take several hours to clean up.

