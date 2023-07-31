Organization makes ‘hydration kits' for workers required to work outdoors amid heat wave

As North Texas continues to endure unrelenting heat, a Dallas-based organization is stepping up to provide relief for workers required to work outdoors.

A ‘hydration station’ has opened at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center in Dallas for essential workers. The center is located at 1800 Bonnie View Road.

The initiative through The Mark Cuban Foundation, The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, and The Heroes Foundation includes free hydration kits complete with water, ice, towels, handheld fans, sweatbands, and more for USPS carriers, delivery drivers, lawn care service providers, construction workers, first responders, along with city, county, and state employees working outside daily.

They can be picked up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Employees will be asked to present a work ID badge. Staff and volunteers with the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center are also delivering hydration kits to workers who are unable to make it to the center.

Trina Terrell-Andrews, CEO of the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center, said the initial plan was to offer the kits until Aug. 1, but there has been a large demand. Terrell-Andrews said they are prepared to make several kits and will extend the initiative for the time being.

“A lot of the folks that we work with that are our vendors, they’re out in these extreme conditions. That’s the first reason. They’re family, our neighbors, a lot of parents, a lot of guardians of these children work in these extreme conditions,” she said.

The public is invited to drop off bottled water and other hydration items at the center through Aug. 1 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.