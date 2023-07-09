Opal Lee portrait headed to National Portrait Gallery

A painting of Fort Worth’s Own “Grandmother of Juneteenth” will head to the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

Ms. Opal Lee Joined local artist Sedrick Huckaby for a discussion about the portrait Sunday evening during its final hours on display at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. Huckaby has known Dr. Lee since childhood and became inspired by her tireless activism.

“What a lot of people won’t see is the year after year of commitment that was put in,” said Huckaby about Opal Lee. “And that’s what’s behind this portrait.”

The discussion and display were part of the painting’s last stop in Fort Worth before being transported to its permanent home at the nation’s capital.

“It won’t take long before the world sees what gift we have coming from our area,” Huckaby said.

Ms. Opal Lee is credited with placing Juneteenth on the National stage, which resulted in it becoming a federal holiday. As her portrait is set to make the trip, she reflected on her life’s work, and, in true Dr. Opal Lee fashion, she left her audience with a piece of history and a call to action

“The Fourth of July freed the land. Juneteenth freed the people,” said Lee. “And I want you to remember that, and I want you young people to make yourselves a committee of one to change somebody’s mind.”