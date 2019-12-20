One Man Arrested, Another Shot Three Times in Saginaw

A man is injured and another is in jail after a shooting in Saginaw on Friday.

According to the Saginaw Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Crystal Brook Drive in reference to a possible shooting approximately 2:33 p.m.

Police said that when officers arrived, they located an 18-year-old male who had been shot three times.

The victim was transported to John Peter Smith hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Saginaw police said that they received a call from the Azle Police Department at approximately 4 p.m. regarding a person who had turned themselves in after claiming to been involved in a shooting in Saginaw.

Detectives identified this person as 17-year-old Dalton Lee Turner. Turner was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Saginaw Police said that their investigation is ongoing.