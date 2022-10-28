Kennedale

One Killed, One Injured in Double Shooting at Kennedale Car Wash

No suspects identified in car wash shooting that killed an 18-year-old

NBC 5 News

The investigation into a double shooting that killed a teenager and injured a juvenile in Kennedale is ongoing Friday.

Kennedale Police said they were called to a shooting at a car wash on the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. It was there that police confirmed two people parked at the facility were shot as they sat inside a white, four-door sedan.

Police arrived to find the two victims with apparent gunshot wounds and both were transported to Medical City Arlington.

Hayden Scarleto, 18, was identified by police as one of the two victims in the shooting. Scarleto died from his wounds. while a second victim, an unnamed minor, was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests and have not named any suspects in the shooting, however, they did say a dark-colored four-door sedan with two or three males inside was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and Kennedale Police are working with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, the Arlington Police Department, and other law enforcement partners to identify the shooter(s). Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Kennedale Police Department at 817-985-2160 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The car wash where the shooting occurred runs along the Kennedale-Arlington line and was the site of another fatal shooting involving a teenager in 2015. In that incident, Arlington Martin High School student Carl Wilson was fatally shot after reportedly going to the car wash to fight another student.

