One man is dead after a shooting in Dallas on Thursday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of West Laureland Road at approximately 2:31 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim, 54-year-old Roy Eddie Williams, on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

According to police, the officers determined that the suspect, 48-year-old Patrick Larow Stewart, was responsible for the murder.

Stewart was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder, police said.

Police said Stewart is currently being held in Dallas County Jail.