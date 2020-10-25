Dallas

One Dead After Shooting in Southwest Dallas

Dallas Police Cruiser
NBC 5 News

One person is dead after a shooting near Cedar Ridge Preserve in Dallas Sunday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 7200 block of Lost Canyon Drive -- just east of the preserve -- Dallas police said.

Police said when officers arrived they found a scene, but no shooting victim.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 23

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Mavericks 9 mins ago

Dallas Mavericks Join Others in NBA to Team Up for Change

The person who was shot was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital for a gunshot wound, police said.

That person was later pronounced dead, police said.

No further information was released Sunday.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us