One Dead After Shooting in Southwest Dallas

One person is dead after a shooting near Cedar Ridge Preserve in Dallas Sunday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 7200 block of Lost Canyon Drive -- just east of the preserve -- Dallas police said.

Police said when officers arrived they found a scene, but no shooting victim.

The person who was shot was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital for a gunshot wound, police said.

That person was later pronounced dead, police said.

No further information was released Sunday.