One dead after early morning Wylie crash involving 18-wheeler

By Dominga Gutierrez

Wylie Police are investigating a fatality crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

Around 6:38 a.m. on Dec. 4, Wylie Police, Wylie Fire and Rescue and the Parker Fire Department responded to a major accident at the intersection of Parker Road and Elaine Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they could see a small black Jetta wedged under the trailer of an 18-wheeler.

The preliminary investigation revealed the collision involved the 18-wheeler and the Jetta.

The driver of the Jetta died at the scene. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The crash is currently under investigation.

