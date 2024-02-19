Oldest regional science fair in Texas kicks off Monday at UT Arlington

Seventy-three years of history kicks off on Monday at UT Arlington.

The UT Arlington-Fort Worth Regional Science and Engineering Fair is the oldest, continually operating regional science and engineering fair in the state of Texas and is also the biggest science and engineering fair in the region.

Students from 10 counties participate in order to advance the study of science, mathematics, and engineering

About 400 private, public, and home-school students in grades 6 to 12 from all around North Texas will present 309 individual or team projects when the fair begins on Monday. The number of entries is an increase of more than 10% percent from last year.

The science fair is open to the public and runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at UTA's College Park Center on 600 S. Center Street in Arlington.

The public awards ceremony will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with prizes awarded including the Best of Fair award. Other awards will be given in categories, special awards, and master classes. Winners will advance to the state competition and an international competition.