Off-Duty Police Officer Killed in Overnight Crash: Mesquite Police

The crash happened early Monday along Interstate 635

An off-duty police officer working in a construction area is dead after a crash in Mesquite early Monday morning, police say.

The crash happened at 1:36 a.m. in the 21400 block of the southbound side of Interstate Loop 635, Mesquite police said.

Police said an investigation revealed an Infinity Q250 collided with a Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 36-year-old Mitchell Rector, an off-duty police officer with the Oakwood Police Department -- southwest of Palestine.

Rector, who was working in an off-duty capacity in a construction area, died from his injuries in the crash, police said.

Police said the driver of the Infinity, 21-year-old Elias Luevano-Gonzalez, suffered minor injuries and faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

