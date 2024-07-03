Oak Cliff Neighborhood Hiring Off-Duty Officers to Patrol Fourth of July

A neighborhood in Oak Cliff is once again taking security into its own hands for the Fourth of July.

The Marsalis Park Homeowners Association president says shelling out money for officers to patrol their neighborhood is worth every penny.

The group is once again hiring two off-duty Dallas police officers to patrol 11 streets in and around South Marsalis Avenue on Independence Day.

The neighborhood, with a large number of senior citizens, took the initiative after being terrorized by rowdy revelers who unloaded weapons in so-called celebratory gunfire and fireworks throughout the night.

“We had some of our seniors had to leave home and go get a hotel room because it was just that bad,” recalls Ola M. Allen, president of the Marsalis Park HOA. “It means a lot to be able to lay down comfortable in your environment and you’re safe.”

The association sought donations from neighbors and HOA members to cover the $88/hour fee per officer.

The project has paid off with calmer holidays including New Year’s Eve, she said.

The neighborhood leader doesn’t fault DPD for not immediately responding to July 4 calls for loud music, fireworks and celebratory gunfire.

While a nuisance, such calls would be considered lower priorities on a night where police across the country respond to life-threatening calls for service.

Dallas police stress any such neighborhood efforts are not sought out by DPD, but rather individual neighborhood groups.

In fact, the department will have increased police presence across the city on the 4th.

When it comes to being fully staffed, Dallas is 182 officers short, according to DPD’s latest numbers.

“There's some things you have to do for yourself, and this is our community,” she said. “This is where we live. This is our environment, and we are willing to do whatever it takes to make it better.

Residents are receiving notices with phone numbers for the security officers patrolling the neighborhood Thursday evening.