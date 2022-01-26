Little Debbie

Little Debbie's Nutty Bar, Swiss Roll and Honey Buns Ice Cream?! YES Please!

By Matt Jackson

If you are a fan of the Little Debbie snacks like Nutty Bars, Oatmeal Cream Pies, Swiss Rolls or even Honey Buns... you are in for a real treat! The Hudsonville Ice Cream Company, based in Michigan just announced a big collaboration with Little Debbie.
Hudsonville Ice Cream Company

Little Debbie Ice Cream Flavors

The company will release seven different Little Debbie flavors including:

  • Nutty Bars Ice Cream
  • Oatmeal Cream Pies Ice Cream
  • Honey Buns Ice Cream
  • Zebra Cakes Ice Cream
  • Strawberry Shortcake Rolls Ice Cream
  • Cosmic Brownies Ice Cream
  • Swiss Rolls Ice Cream

The company released a similar collaboration last year mixing Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cakes into ice cream.

Where can I buy Little Debbie ice cream?

You will be able to find the new items starting Feb. 1 at Walmart stores.

The announcement from the company did not mention if the ice cream was a limited edition or not. If you are interested, you might want to grab some while you can.

Which flavor will you try first?

