If you are a fan of the Little Debbie snacks like Nutty Bars, Oatmeal Cream Pies, Swiss Rolls or even Honey Buns... you are in for a real treat!
The Hudsonville Ice Cream Company, based in Michigan just announced a big collaboration with Little Debbie.
Little Debbie Ice Cream Flavors
The company will release seven different Little Debbie flavors including:
- Nutty Bars Ice Cream
- Oatmeal Cream Pies Ice Cream
- Honey Buns Ice Cream
- Zebra Cakes Ice Cream
- Strawberry Shortcake Rolls Ice Cream
- Cosmic Brownies Ice Cream
- Swiss Rolls Ice Cream
The company released a similar collaboration last year mixing Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cakes into ice cream.
Where can I buy Little Debbie ice cream?
You will be able to find the new items starting Feb. 1 at Walmart stores.
The announcement from the company did not mention if the ice cream was a limited edition or not. If you are interested, you might want to grab some while you can.
Which flavor will you try first?
