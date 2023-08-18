Northwest Dallas residents concerned over prostitution activity surge

Even with extreme summer heat and even in broad daylight, Northwest Dallas neighbors complain of a surge in prostitution activity since a city law that helped curb the problem was struck down in July.

The neighbors dread weekends and nights when activity increases.

Several neighbors spoke with NBC 5 but all requested their names and business locations be withheld for fear of retaliation from the violent criminals involved.

“I’ve seen pimps shooting at each other. I’ve had pimps pull guns on me when I tell the girls to leave. It’s gunshots every night,” one neighbor said.

The neighbors shared surveillance and cell phone video of what’s been happening.

Their video includes guns shots that one neighbor identified as pimps fighting over territory.

The neighbors said Dallas police had made good progress curbing the long-standing problem as recently as June.

But a “manifesting prostitution” ordinance that allowed citations for individuals just suspected of being involved in the activity was struck down in July.

“Now the criminals seem emboldened to be back out because they know there’s limited things they can do,” one neighbor said.

Criminal Defense Attorney Gary Krupkin, who got the ordinance blocked, said his client was not a criminal but was unfairly cited under the law by Dallas Police.

“I understand what the neighborhood thinks, and I certainly sympathize with their plight but violating the constitution is no way to get it done,” Krupkin said.

Dallas Police spokesperson Kristin Lowman issued a statement.

“The city continues to review its options in response to the recent court ruling as it applies to Dallas City Code Section 31-27, “Manifesting the Purpose of Engaging in Prostitution.” The court’s ruling is limited to that specific city ordinance and does not prevent the Dallas Police Department (DPD) from enforcing state laws regarding prostitution. DPD’s Patrol Divisions, the Special Investigations Division, and the Northwest Patrol Prostitution Task Force are working daily to prevent and address prostitution offenses and will continue their enforcement efforts.”

Dallas City Councilman Omar Narvaez who represents the neighborhood said he has heard from neighbors and has been working with police on a new approach to the problem.

The councilman said he met with city lawyers about the case Friday.

He pointed out that Dallas also passed a cruising law several years ago that forbids repeatedly circling around certain neighborhoods, as many prostitution customers do in Northwest Dallas.

“It’s still in full effect as well as all state laws. When it comes to combating prostitution, like I said I have full faith in Chief Garcia and the Dallas Police Department,” Narvaez said.

The councilman said city attorneys are also reviewing options for the law that was blocked in court.

Enforcing other laws requires gathering more evidence and requires more work," Narvaez said.

One neighbor who has watched police operations in the past said a female officer must respond if a female prostitute is arrested. Two male officers may also have been involved in the arrest. That could take three officers off the street for hours on just that one arrest.

"A lot of it has to do with the manpower or lack of manpower for Dallas police right now," the neighbor said.

Police have tried to prioritize human trafficking arrests and the more violent men involved.

"Every woman that you see in these videos, there’s a male pimp not far away controlling her every move," the neighbor said.

The defense attorney said he agrees that is the cause of what plagues the neighborhood.

"I acknowledge the problems wholeheartedly and I support any reasonable police efforts, using the constitutional laws of the state," Krupkin said.

New Friends New Life is a nonprofit group that helps victims of human trafficking.