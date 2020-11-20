northern district of texas

Northern District of Texas Delays Federal Trials Until 2021 Due to COVID-19

The United States Courthouse and Clerk's Office in Plano will remain open

U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas

The Northern District of Texas is delaying all trials until after Jan. 1, 2021.

According to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, all civil and criminal trials scheduled to occur on or before Dec. 31, 2020 will be rescheduled by a judge.

This comes after 14 people linked to a federal trial last week in the Sherman Division of the Eastern District of Texas tested positive for COVID-19.

The Eastern District of Texas is closing the Sherman courthouse for two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols.

The United States Courthouse and Clerk's Office in Plano will remain open.

