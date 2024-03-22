A powerful area of low pressure will be crossing the Rockies and move into the western High Plains late this weekend. It will be responsible for a significant "high wind event" across West Texas and the Panhandle on Sunday.

This "wind storm" will result in wind gusts of 60 mph or more in this part of the state. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for all of West Texas and the Panhandle for Sunday. Please take note if you plan on driving through this part of the state (especially in a high-profile vehicle or if towing).

Wind to this magnitude could even lead to brief power outages in parts of West Texas and New Mexico.

Unfortunately, this wind will also raise the threat for wildfires once again in this part of the state. Critical fire danger conditions will be present Sunday afternoon and evening.

The strongest of this wind storm will be well to the west of DFW. Here in North Texas, wind speeds will be as high as 40-45 mph on Sunday though, which is still a lot of wind. Make sure to secure any outdoor items ahead of these powerful winds.

In the meantime, Saturday will be a nice outdoor day with plenty of sunshine. With the wind's arrival on Sunday, gusty conditions in the afternoon and evening could present a challenge with some outdoor plans. Otherwise, clouds will increase, but rain chances should hold off until late Sunday night.

As the storm system draws near late Sunday, a line of thunderstorms is expected to develop by Sunday night. The computer models are indicating a line of strong thunderstorms rolling through around midnight (or shortly thereafter).

Some of these storms could be severe, mainly to the west of DFW. Hail and damaging wind gusts would be the main concern. Right now the severe storm threat is relatively low, but it could be adjusted higher. We'll be watching it closely. Fortunately, any storms that do occur should move through rather quickly and not last much longer than 30-45 minutes.