North Texas Travelers Brace for Busy Holiday Weekend

On Saturday, there weren’t any major cancellations or delays reported at Love Field or DFW Airport.

Inside Love Field, it was a rare sight to see during a holiday weekend.

“It was easy. It was not a big deal. It seems like this is a very easy airport to come in and out,” said traveler Jessica Aldridge.

Families arrived and departed without any travel chaos.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“I forgot it was the Fourth of July. So no, I didn’t expect it to be this empty at all,” said traveler Patrick Fuston.

He and his wife and kids are headed to a family reunion in Tennessee.

Rachelle Garner and her mom are flying home to Atlanta.

“My family called me earlier and told me there might be some bad weather coming into Atlanta, so I’m expecting probably a delay with the airport or the travel time, and we’ll just be expecting that and pack our patience,” Garner said.

As for travelers hitting the road, Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas said there’s some good news about gas prices.

“They continue to drop. Overnight in fact, here in DFW, we dropped about four cents on average overnight. It’s sitting at $4.48 today. But again, these are the most expensive gas prices that we’ve ever paid for Fourth of July,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas.

Families are on the road again, with AAA reporting that driving this holiday weekend has surpassed the record in 2019.

Experts say even with near-record gas prices, the demand for travel will likely increase, even after the holiday - all the way to Labor Day.