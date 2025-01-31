North Texas Olympic coach remembers couple, skaters aboard fatal American Airlines crash

On board the American Airlines flight 5342 were elite figure skaters, coaches, and relatives who had been at a camp in Wichita. Some of their names have been released by the Skating Club of Boston.

They include Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov. They were coaches and 1994 World Pairs Champions. The couple also competed in two Winter Olympics - Albertville in 1992 and Lillehammer in 1994.

NBC 5 Spoke with a North Texan who was close friends with them. Peter Cain sat down with us at a rink in Euless where he coaches. Cain said Evgenia and Vadim came to him for advice many years ago on how to coach their own son, Max.

Coach Cain coached his daughter, Ashley Cain, who is a two-time national champion and Olympian. So, he'd bonded the couple over the balance of being a parent and an effective coach.

Cain said even before the names of the victims were released, he'd seen where the flight was coming from and just knew his friends and their athletes were likely involved.

In the wake of the tragedy, Coach Cain showed up to the skating rink Thursday and pushed through hours of instruction with young athletes. His heart, though, was with the rest of the skating community hurting.

“When we heard that the plane was from Wichita, we had a feeling that this morning when we woke we would find out they were skaters and coaches on that flight,” said Cain.

Cain said he'd bonded with the renowned couple while coaching his daughter Ashley, who took an earlier flight back to Texas and made it home safely.

“They had reached out to us several years ago to ask us about how we coached our daughter, the relationship that we had on and off the ice, and how to separate everything, home lif,e and skating life and everything so we helped them a lot with that,” he said.

Cain said he last spoke to Vadim this summer in Boston. They'd shared a moment and talked about how they looked forward to seeing their children, former athletes, now excel as coaches.

“They were doing great,” Cain said. “I was actually watching Vadim and Max coach together, and they were on the ice and the energy was just phenomenal.”

Now he's mourning the loss of several generations of past accomplishments and great potential.

“It's just horrible, really horrible,” he said. “Just sad. The whole skating community is just really sad.”

Cain said Vadim and Evgenia’s son Max is being supported by friends and the skating the community tonight.