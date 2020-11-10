North Texas Nurses Working to Deliver Flu Shots to Those Most Vulnerable

A coalition of North Texas nurses and volunteers are working to get flu shots to some of the most vulnerable people in the community.

The Visiting Nurses Association of Texas is not only hosting several clinics around Dallas County, but also taking flu shots into the homes of Meals on Wheels clients.

They will also provide the vaccine to anyone who lives in the household.

"We know that the flu on top of COVID and having both of those obstacles really can be dangerous for someone who is older and may not be in the best of health," said Jennifer Atwood with the Visiting Nurses Association.

The group is working on plans to be able to do the same for vulnerbale seniors when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.