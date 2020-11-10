flu shot

North Texas Nurses Working to Deliver Flu Shots to Those Most Vulnerable

NBC 5 News

A coalition of North Texas nurses and volunteers are working to get flu shots to some of the most vulnerable people in the community.

The Visiting Nurses Association of Texas is not only hosting several clinics around Dallas County, but also taking flu shots into the homes of Meals on Wheels clients.

They will also provide the vaccine to anyone who lives in the household.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Nov 7

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

JC Penney 10 mins ago

Sale of J.C. Penney Approved by Bankruptcy Court, Giving the Retailer a Second Chance

"We know that the flu on top of COVID and having both of those obstacles really can be dangerous for someone who is older and may not be in the best of health," said Jennifer Atwood with the Visiting Nurses Association.

The group is working on plans to be able to do the same for vulnerbale seniors when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.

This article tagged under:

flu shot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us