North Texas nonprofits awarded more than $1.5 million in grants to improve equity

CS Fabrication in Desoto is a small business that's growing.

"We build a lot of stairs and handrails here," CS Fabrication President/Owner Christopher Sanchez said. "I knew how to fabricate stuff. I know how to build things. I know how to be a welder, but running a business, managing people, doing finances, talking to banks; that was the gap I was missing."

Sanchez filled that gap with the help of the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Empowered CEO Hub program, which uses a 'teach a man to fish' philosophy.

"Many times business owners are in a position, they know their trade, they just don't know how to run the business," Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Rick Ortiz said. "So that's what we're here to do, is help them run the business and grow the business."

The Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce does that with the help of grants. It is among the recipients of a grant from The Dallas Foundation and the Communities Foundation of Texas to increase equity in the areas of civil and disability rights, as well as environmental, health, and racial equity among traditionally disenfranchised communities.

"Equity grants are incredibly important because we do have inequity in our community in North Texas," Communities Foundation of Texas President/CEO Wayne White said. "It really does help these individuals and families stay alive and just not have to be as stressed as they would be were these nonprofits and these funds not available."

"Don't be afraid to fail," Sanchez said was one of the lessons he's learned through the Hispanic Chamber program. "Just keep trying. You're going to fail your way to success, and that's ok!"

The Dallas Foundation and the Communities Foundation of Texas awarded more than $1.5 million in equity grants to 41 local nonprofits. You can see the list here.