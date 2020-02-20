North Texas Judge Arrested, Accused of DWI After Crash

A North Texas judge faces a charge of driving while intoxicated after crashing his car Wednesday night in front of Texas State Troopers, authorities say.

Greyson County Judge Bill Magers was arrested in Sherman after 10:15 p.m. following a minor crash in the parking lot of Schulman's Movie Bowl Grille, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman confirmed to NBC 5.

Magers was placed under arrest by state troopers who saw him crash and followed him to a nearby parking lot, DPS Sgt. Mark Tackett said.

Magers was booked into the Greyson County Jail and released on bond soon after, Tackett said.

Wednesday's incident is Magers' second DWI arrest, court records show.

Magers previously served three terms as mayor of Sherman.