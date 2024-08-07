North Texas heat has some auto repair shops taking extra precautions to keep employees safe

Extreme hot temperatures can affect almost anyone but especially those that have no other choice but to work in it.

At Kwik Kar Vista Ridge in Lewisville mechanics know the temperature outside affects the temperature inside.

“When it’s cold it’s cold,” mechanic Juan Contreras said. “When it’s hot it’s hot.”

Right now, with triple-digit heat, they have to take precautions.

“Always drink water,” mechanic Alfredo De La Cruz said.

The owner posted a notice to customers also letting them know what the mechanics are facing.

“Kind of closed in,” Kwik Kar Vista Ridge owner Ray Bowens said. “Some of the time there's no airflow and when the vehicles come in, they’re already hot.”

That's why he's making sure mechanics can take breaks whenever they need it to stay safe.

“Stay hydrated,” Bowens said. “Take frequent breaks. I do have a little room back there that’s air conditioner and they can go back there and take a break, get cooled off and come back. We also have fans.”

Bowens also let customers know through the posted notice that the safety breaks could impact their wait time. It's a little inconvenient, but Bowens said most customers are willing to accept.

“They understand that we want to not only keep their car healthy but keep our employees healthy also,” he said,

Denton County also has several cooling centers open to the public. To find a location near you click here.