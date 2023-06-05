North Texas Food Bank to host new summer camp for kids

A day camp launching next week in Plano will empower kids to understand and fight hunger in their neighborhood.

The North Texas Food Bank will kick off its inaugural Kids Camp next week. The one-day camp for children ages 8-to-11 will give them a behind-the-scenes look at the food bank with activities focused on hunger, gardening, and nutrition.

"It's not only helping them learn about food insecurity and how to be hunger fighters and heroes within their neighborhood, but it's also about them learning how to give back," said Cassie Collins, director of community engagement for the NTFB.

Part of the day will also include packing the Food 4 Kids backpack. The NTFB’s Food 4 Kids program provides backpacks full of nutritious, nonperishable, kid-friendly food to elementary and middle school children on the free and reduced-price school meal program who often face hunger at home when meals are not available on weekends. The backpacks are distributed through select feeding partners during the summer months.

“We are so excited to launch our first Kids Camp this summer where nearly 200 children will learn about food insecurity in North Texas and how they can be a part of the solution for helping children facing hunger,” Collins said in a news release. “The North Texas Food Bank service area has the fourth-highest level of food-insecure children in the country with 1 in every 5 kids facing hunger. Kids Camp will be a great way to build the next generation of hunger warriors.”

There are six Kids Camp sessions available for sign-up.

June 12

June 19

July 10

July 17

July 24

July 31

The registration fee of $30 per child provides 90 nutritious meals to children in North Texas facing hunger. The North Texas Food Bank will provide a snack during the day, but campers should bring their own lunch. Participating children may only attend Kids Camp one time during this season. Each camp session will be limited to 25 registrants and families with more than one child should complete a separate form for each child. Registration for Kids Camp can be found here.