North Texas Figure Skater Hospitalized at World Championship in France

A North Texas figure skater, whose journey we have followed for years, is in a hospital in France Friday morning.

Her injury is a heartbreaking end to the world championships for Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc.

The pair got off to a rocky start in the free skate before Cain-Gribble took a hard fall.

She appeared to hit her head and had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher.

US Figure Skating released a statement saying Cain-Gribble is undergoing additional evaluation and observation.

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, became the first American pairs team to win the figure skating world championship in more than 40 years, performing a clean program Thursday minutes after watching Cain-Gribble taken off the ice on a stretcher in Montpellier.