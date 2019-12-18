North Texas Fifth Graders Take Field Trip to Cotton Bowl

Fifth graders from North Texas went on a special field trip to the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday.

The students from the Momentous Institute got a science lesson about the process of turning the football stadium into an ice rink for the NHL Winter Classic.

The students are part of a hockey scholar program that uses hockey to explore the real life applications of science, technology, engineering, and math concepts.

The matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on New Year's Day.