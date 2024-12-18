North Texas dog that survived being shot and starved now looking for a new home

It's amazing to hear Dr. Misty Mendes with the Humane Society of North Texas describe a beautiful dog in their care.

“She's so sweet,” Director of Shelter Medicine Dr. Misty Mendes said. “She's very loving. She has no fear. She's just the best dog.”

When the two-year-old dog came to the shelter in November she was in bad shape.

“She was very emaciated,” Mendes said. “She was probably about 20 pounds underweight. Skin and bones.”

Because she was so thin staff named her Twiggy. She was also suffering from another major injury.

“We found out through X--rays that she had a bullet, and a destroyed tooth, in her lower jaw,” Mendes said.

Through surgery and care, Twiggy is now on the mend.

She came from a negotiated release in Cooke County where her living conditions were not ideal.

Mendes said there is help available to pet owners before things reach critical conditions like Twiggy's.

“There are so many resources available to help with feeding, with spay, neuter,” Mendes said. “There are low-cost vaccinations, sometimes low-cost other medical treatments. It may be hard; we can find them a home that might be a little bit better suited for them.”

That is exactly what they are hoping for Twiggy this holiday season.

“That would be the best Christmas present, that we could get, is to find Twiggy a loving home,” Mendes said.

To learn more about adopting Twiggy or any of the more than 500 pets in the care of the Humane Society of North Texas, click here.