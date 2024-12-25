North Texas

North Texas cop injured in line of duty raises awareness for support group

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

An Arlington police officer injured in the line of duty is raising awareness about a group that helps officers like him.

Officer Matt Thorpe says he was patrolling on his police motorcycle back in April when a woman ran a stop sign and hit him.

After the crash, the Peace Officers Angel Foundation has offered support.

Maria Alvarado founded the organization after she lost her son Cpl. Rick Barreda who was killed on the job as a DFW airport motorcycle officer in 1997.

Thorpe says the foundation offers emotional support and more.

"So she realizes that and so through her organization Peace Officers Angel Foundation they're able to help financially. Within a few weeks we got a check that kinda helps you know fill that gap," Thorpe said.

Thorpe says he's going back to work on light duty in a couple of weeks with the goal of eventually getting back on his bike.

For more information on the Peace Officers Angel Foundation, click here.

