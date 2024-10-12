North Texas city warns of employee impersonator

Carrollton Police are warning residents of a man approaching homes and impersonating a city employee.

According to officials, the man asks to come into Carrollton residents' homes to check the water pressure.

City officials stated that a city employee would never come up to a resident's door and ask to come in to do this.

Carrollton Police released a photo with a description of the man suspected of impersonating a city employee.

Carrollton Police

Police say if you see or hear anything about this man, do not let him into your home, and to contact 911 immediately.