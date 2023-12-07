North Texas-based GameStop reports $3.1 million loss in Q3

Grapevine-based GameStop Corp. (GME) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The video game retailer posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.