North Texas band to participate in Presidential Inaugural Parade

A North Texas band is among the nearly 40 participants selected to march in the Presidential Inaugural Parade on Monday.

The parade followed the swearing-in ceremony.

The Shivam Dohl Tasha Pathak is a Plano-based group blending a traditional Indian drum and symbol ensemble with modern music.

The band was started a decade ago by Harish Nehate and Nikhil Potbhare.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“Our effort has been to take it out and let everyone enjoy it. It is music, I mean, no one is bereft of music,” said Potbhare.

The band, which now includes dozens of members, has performed at several sporting events like a Mavs game last year.

But Monday night practice in a parking lot in Plano was for a much broader audience.



“We have to practice, practice, practice until we don't get it wrong,” said Nehate.

On Monday, the group will perform in the Presidential Inaugural Parade after accepting an invitation last month from the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee.

“I see this email and I just start shouting and they're like, ‘What happened?’ and I'm like, we're going to DC!” said Nehate.



The President, Vice President, their spouses, and special guests will watch the parade as it passes in front of the Presidential Reviewing Stand, according to the schedule of events.



The 1.8-mile route begins at the Capitol and ends at the White House.

“Getting accepted is such an amazing thing to experience, I mean, think about it,” said Potbhare.

Selected out of numerous applicants, they are one of two bands invited from Texas.

Drummer Pranav Bhosale says this will be the first time an Indian group has ever performed at an inaugural parade.

“So it is an honor for our group to do it for the first time,” said Bhosale.