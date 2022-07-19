North Texas Actor Ruth Buzzi Suffers Series of Strokes

Ruth Buzzi, a star of Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In from 1968 to 1973 who for four decades appeared on numerous other TV shows, has suffered a series of strokes, according to a Facebook post from her husband.

Erath County resident Kent Perkins wrote in the post Monday that he is signing off the platform until further notice to care for Buzzi.

“She wants you to know she is not in pain and is aware you are sending your best wishes her way as she battles the results of devastating strokes that have left her bedridden and incapacitated,” Perkins wrote.

“She can still speak and understand, she still recognizes all her friends and loved ones.”

