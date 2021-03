A North Texan recently hit it big while at the Las Vegas Airport.

Megan H. from Flower Mound was at the McCarran Airport last week when she won $302,000.

Megan was playing the 'Wheel of Fortune' slot machines in Concourse B.

McCarran Airport tweeted out a photo of Megan and her big winnings.

We have one thing to say Megan, CONGRATULATIONS!

