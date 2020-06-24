Murphy

North Texan Charged With Defrauding COVID-19 Relief Fund

By Associated Press

PPP Loan

A North Texas man was arrested Tuesday after a federal indictment accused him of applying fraudulently for $3 million from the federal coronavirus relief fund.

Federal prosecutors say Fahad Shah, 44, of Murphy, was arrested on three counts of wire fraud, one count of making false statements to a bank and four counts of money laundering.

A federal indictment accuses the suburban Dallas man of fraudulently applying for $3 million in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans. The indictment says he got more than $1.5 million that he used to buy a Tesla and make personal investments and home mortgage payments.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 15 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Arlington 1 hour ago

Arlington Man Charged in Connection With Body Found in Container

It was not immediately clear if Shah was kept in custody or released. A telephone number listed to him has been disconnected and he could not be reached for comment.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MurphyNorth TexasCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us