North Richland Hills

North Richland Hills Police Officer Relocates Four-Foot Snake From Resident's Yard

With the help of Officer Peck, Sgt. Jackson caught a four or five-foot water snake

By Hannah Jones

North Richland Hills Police Department

An officer with the North Richland Hills Police Department helped to relocate a snake from a residential area on Sunday.

According to police, officers received a call from a concerned citizen about a snake in their yard.

Sgt. Jackson, who happened to have snake handling gloves in his truck, went to help the citizen.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Sep 25

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Southern Methodist University 18 mins ago

Community Conversation: Changing the Culture at SMU

With the help of Officer Peck, Sgt. Jackson caught the four or five-foot water snake.

According to the North Richland Hills Police Department, the snake was a Nerodia erythrogaster, also known as a plain-bellied water snake.

Sgt. Jackson released the snake back into a creek area where it will have plenty of water and things for it to eat, police said.

This article tagged under:

North Richland HillsNorth Richland Hills Police Departmentsnake
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us