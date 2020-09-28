North Richland Hills Police Officer Relocates Four-Foot Snake From Resident's Yard

An officer with the North Richland Hills Police Department helped to relocate a snake from a residential area on Sunday.

According to police, officers received a call from a concerned citizen about a snake in their yard.

Sgt. Jackson, who happened to have snake handling gloves in his truck, went to help the citizen.

With the help of Officer Peck, Sgt. Jackson caught the four or five-foot water snake.

According to the North Richland Hills Police Department, the snake was a Nerodia erythrogaster, also known as a plain-bellied water snake.

Sgt. Jackson released the snake back into a creek area where it will have plenty of water and things for it to eat, police said.