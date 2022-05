North Texas apartment renters didn’t get any relief in April.

Local apartment rents continued to soar as construction couldn’t keep up with demand for rental units.

Dallas-area rents rose 18.6% from April 2021 to a record $1,501 a month, according to the latest estimates from RealPage. In the Fort Worth area, average asking rents were up 16.4% year-over-year to $1,355.

