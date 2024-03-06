No major polling issues reported on Super Tuesday, aside from two minor problems in North Texas

As election workers continue counting ballots Wednesday, county election leaders across the state are looking back on a pretty smooth Super Tuesday for voters.

No major issues have been reported so far but there were a couple of problems that occurred in North Texas on Tuesday.

While county elections offices have upped their transparency and accountability in recent years to make sure the entire voting process is fair and free of issues, technology isn't perfect.

That was the issue was at a polling site in Irving, which had to send voters to other voting centers after a ballot counting machine jammed.

An election judge at this polling location inside Irving Fire Station Two told NBC 5 that it happened about two hours before the polls closed.

A voter was scanning their completed ballot into the machine when they started to pull it back out, causing the machine to malfunction.

Shortly before the polls closed at 7 p.m., our news crews could see voting resuming.

Meanwhile, there was another minor issue in Denton, where there were complaints from people who showed up to vote at some locations and were told they had to go to a different location.

The county elections website tells voters that elections are run differently during odd and even years.

Many counties have changed their process allowing registered voters to cast a ballot at any location as long as it's in their county.

Denton County is just one of those places that has not made those changes.

Something to keep in mind for the next election in November – if a voter encounters a glitch while trying to cast a ballot, they are encouraged to talk to a poll worker and notify their county's elections department.